V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 16,701 Shares of Edison International $EIX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 190.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Edison International by 111.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,318 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 197.2% in the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,645 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Edison International by 38.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

