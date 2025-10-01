UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. UWM traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 2,340,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,168,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at UWM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $4,079,075.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,705,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,862,692.48. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 15,775,556 shares of company stock worth $84,767,038 over the last ninety days. 94.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,806 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the second quarter worth $19,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in UWM by 93.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,758,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,129 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UWM by 1,144.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 2,296,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UWM by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 777,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $758.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.60 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

