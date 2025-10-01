Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultrapar Participacoes traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 172677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

UGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 75.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,878,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 806,463 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 42.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 803,065 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.9% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 9,457,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 776,808 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,248.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 599,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 370,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 360.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

