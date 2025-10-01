Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artivion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

NYSE:AORT opened at $42.28 on Monday. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Artivion news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 18,200 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $801,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,084. The trade was a 22.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 10,000 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,363.73. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,129. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Artivion by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 530,122 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

