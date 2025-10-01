State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,085 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,909,000 after acquiring an additional 887,415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.0%

OMC opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

