State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $101.50.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

