Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 114.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $37,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $38,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.76. Energy Fuels Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 143.05%.The firm’s revenue was up –51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Bakken sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $55,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 108,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,804. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 218,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,949.28. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,724 shares of company stock worth $6,782,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

