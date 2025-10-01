Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1,218.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

