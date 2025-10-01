SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 4365282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of SNDL in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDL
Institutional Trading of SNDL
SNDL Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $704.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SNDL
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SNDL
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.