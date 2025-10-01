SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 4365282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of SNDL in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SNDL by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SNDL by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SNDL by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,272,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 178,622 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $704.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

