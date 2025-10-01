Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,065,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ciena by 1,883.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 787,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,028,000 after purchasing an additional 747,576 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 841,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,840,000 after buying an additional 208,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of CIEN stock opened at $145.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $146.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 150.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $262,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,143,965.34. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,176. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,924 shares of company stock worth $4,317,247. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.
