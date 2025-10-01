Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,065,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ciena by 1,883.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 787,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,028,000 after purchasing an additional 747,576 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 841,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,840,000 after buying an additional 208,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $145.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $146.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 150.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $262,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,143,965.34. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,176. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,924 shares of company stock worth $4,317,247. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.