Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,668 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after buying an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.93 and a 200 day moving average of $273.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

