Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $265.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $233.40 and last traded at $231.60, with a volume of 558720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.51.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.32.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,976. This represents a 87.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total value of $3,004,942.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,259.40. This represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,935 shares of company stock worth $9,396,416. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after buying an additional 769,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after buying an additional 2,161,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,305,499,000 after buying an additional 432,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $656,066,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,077,000 after buying an additional 99,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.54.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.