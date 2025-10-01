Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$17.44 and last traded at C$17.32, with a volume of 50229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.10.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSL. TD Securities lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.5%
The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.98.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sandstorm Gold
- What is a Special Dividend?
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.