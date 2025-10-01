Reviewing SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Itex (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Itex (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itex 0 0 0 0 0.00 SPS Commerce 0 5 5 0 2.50

SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $156.70, suggesting a potential upside of 50.47%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Itex.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itex $6.13 million 0.67 $700,000.00 N/A N/A SPS Commerce $637.77 million 6.19 $77.05 million $2.18 47.77

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Itex.

Risk and Volatility

Itex has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itex N/A N/A N/A SPS Commerce 11.79% 12.10% 10.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Itex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Itex on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itex

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company’s marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

