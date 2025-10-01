Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives $11.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Quanterix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanterix Stock Up 3.4%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Quanterix by 245.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $252.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.03. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.73 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. Quanterix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.