ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $7.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

ProPetro Stock Down 2.0%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 57.8% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 172,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,120 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 714.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 228,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $326.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

