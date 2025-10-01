ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $7.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.
ProPetro stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.13.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $326.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
