Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on PXT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Parex Resources from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.00.
Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.
