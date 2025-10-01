Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PXT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Parex Resources from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.00.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Shares of PXT opened at C$18.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.50. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

