Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ORKA stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $720.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of -0.26.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORKA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

