ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $5.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.3333.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

ON24 Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ONTF stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $30,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 742,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,715.92. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $111,442.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 583,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,110.76. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,132 shares of company stock valued at $884,493. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 15.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in ON24 by 24.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,172,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in ON24 by 26.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ON24 by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

