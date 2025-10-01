Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 678 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

