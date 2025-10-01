MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a mixed rating. The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 79166804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $80.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $957,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,565,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $460.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

