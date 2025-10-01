Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 4.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $165.80 and last traded at $163.90. 25,739,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 23,193,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.27.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $2,238,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,739,005.60. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,456 shares of company stock worth $10,524,945. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

