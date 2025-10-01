Jefferies Financial Group Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $230.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $178.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BABA. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Arete upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.06.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $178.70 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

