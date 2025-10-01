iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%
IVV stock opened at $669.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $670.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.83. The stock has a market cap of $674.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.