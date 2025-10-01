Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.23 and its 200-day moving average is $346.51. The stock has a market cap of $625.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

