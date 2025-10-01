Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equifax and Information Services Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax $5.84 billion 5.44 $604.10 million $5.11 50.22 Information Services Group $240.20 million 1.15 $2.84 million $0.15 38.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equifax has higher revenue and earnings than Information Services Group. Information Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equifax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.2% of Equifax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Equifax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Equifax and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax 10.95% 18.89% 7.84% Information Services Group 3.27% 6.87% 3.14%

Dividends

Equifax pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Information Services Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Equifax pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Information Services Group pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equifax has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Information Services Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Equifax has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Equifax and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax 0 6 12 1 2.74 Information Services Group 0 1 1 1 3.00

Equifax currently has a consensus target price of $284.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Information Services Group has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Equifax’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equifax is more favorable than Information Services Group.

Summary

Equifax beats Information Services Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc. operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship. The USIS segment provides consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting services; mortgage services; financial marketing services; identity management services; and credit monitoring products. The International segment offers information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and other services to support debt collections and recovery management. The company serves customers in financial services, mortgage, retail, telecommunications, utilities, automotive, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as government agencies. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, India, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

