Head to Head Review: TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) and TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of TIX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and TIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 31.58% 11.30% 6.60% TIX N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIX has a beta of -2.04, suggesting that its share price is 304% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group and TIX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 0 11 2 3.15 TIX 0 0 0 0 0.00

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $76.98, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than TIX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and TIX”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $7.30 billion 6.73 $2.34 billion $3.65 20.60 TIX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than TIX.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats TIX on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated nine discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee; and tix4tonight.com, an online ticket sales site. In addition, it provides online booking services for shows, concerts, tours, attractions, and other entertainment and leisure activities. The company was formerly known as Cinema Ride, Inc. and changed its name to Tix Corporation in March 2005. Tix Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Studio City, California. On August 24, 2021, Tix Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on February 7, 2022.

