Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 247020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Specifically, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,231,380 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,291.60. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,449,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,735 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 91.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after buying an additional 4,011,428 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,674,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 59.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,841,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after buying an additional 687,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 209.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after buying an additional 642,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.