Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 38837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eton Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETON

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO James R. Gruber sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $42,148.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,143.06. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5,422.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $582.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 7.10%.The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.