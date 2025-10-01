Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$58.75 and last traded at C$57.78, with a volume of 396558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 116.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Featured Stories

