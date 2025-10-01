Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 6th (NASDAQ:CURX)

Curanex Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CURX – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 6th. Curanex Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Curanex Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Curanex Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th.
Curanex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Curanex is a developmental stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative botanical drugs to treat patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. Our mission is to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patients’ lives by harnessing the power of natural substances.
