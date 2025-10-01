Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $9.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.8333.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSR. Barclays raised shares of Corsair Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $320.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 245.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 70.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

