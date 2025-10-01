Contrasting Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Enova International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Enova International alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Enova International has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International 8.75% 23.33% 5.23% Ally Financial 7.64% 9.48% 0.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enova International and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enova International and Ally Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International $2.66 billion 1.09 $209.45 million $9.42 12.24 Ally Financial $8.18 billion 1.48 $668.00 million $1.54 25.47

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Enova International. Enova International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ally Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enova International and Ally Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International 0 1 5 1 3.00 Ally Financial 0 7 9 0 2.56

Enova International currently has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.75%. Ally Financial has a consensus price target of $45.71, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%. Given Ally Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Enova International.

Summary

Enova International beats Ally Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers’ vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the nursing facilities, senior housing, and medical office buildings. It also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.