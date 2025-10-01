Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America now has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Choice Hotels International traded as low as $106.46 and last traded at $106.93, with a volume of 50102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.45.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $650,328.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,407,326.32. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,700. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 138.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.80.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The company had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.