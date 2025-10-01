China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 13006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Separately, Zacks Research raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

