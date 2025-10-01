Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Receives C$127.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on CLS shares. Citigroup raised Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.
Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses.
