Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Target Price at $69.67

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. This represents a 25.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.01. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.