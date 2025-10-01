Brokerages Set ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Price Target at $6.25

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PROK shares. Bank of America cut ProKidney from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ProKidney from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of ProKidney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

In related news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 103,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $312,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 3,024.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 275,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 65,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Stock Down 2.4%

PROK stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. ProKidney has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $712.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.74.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProKidney will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

