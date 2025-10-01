Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its stake in Broadcom by 483.9% during the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 5,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

