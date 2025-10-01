Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) versus Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Head to Head Contrast

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banzai International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and Adaptive Medias’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -307.55% N/A -77.59% Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Banzai International and Adaptive Medias, as provided by MarketBeat.

Banzai International currently has a consensus price target of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,743.54%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banzai International and Adaptive Medias”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $4.53 million 2.25 -$31.51 million N/A N/A Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adaptive Medias has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banzai International.

Summary

Banzai International beats Adaptive Medias on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc. offers programmatic audience and content monetization. It provides these unique capabilities to monetize content efficiently across multiple marketing channels, including mobile, video and online display advertising. The company was founded by Omar Akram, Sal Aziz, and Qayed Murtaza Shareef on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

