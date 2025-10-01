AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Shares of AVB opened at $193.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.53.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The business had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

