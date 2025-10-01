AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas Exane

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AVB has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock opened at $193.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.53.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

