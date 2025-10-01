Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARTL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Artelo Biosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, D Boral Capital downgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.46. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($5.48). As a group, equities analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

