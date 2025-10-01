Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. 2,461,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,799,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Specifically, insider Peter E. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,434.90. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Barber sold 91,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $550,798.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 923,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,282.90. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AQST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Lifesci Capital raised Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $557.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,926 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 175,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

