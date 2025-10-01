AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading 6.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $750.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $745.61 and last traded at $712.36. Approximately 11,887,527 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,473,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $669.86.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.62.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,541,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 117,664.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,133,000 after buying an additional 2,700,399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,752,000 after buying an additional 1,769,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.89 and its 200-day moving average is $383.21.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.