Analyzing George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) & Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) and Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares George Weston and Above Food Ingredients”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get George Weston alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $44.97 billion 0.51 $991.80 million $1.84 32.70 Above Food Ingredients $273.06 million 0.18 -$39.49 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Above Food Ingredients.

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Above Food Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.5% of Above Food Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and Above Food Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 1.67% 12.84% 3.29% Above Food Ingredients N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for George Weston and Above Food Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 2 1 1 2.75 Above Food Ingredients 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

George Weston has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Above Food Ingredients has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

George Weston beats Above Food Ingredients on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. This segment also offers credit card and other banking services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, manages, and develops retail commercial and residential properties, leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, and mixed-use and residential assets. It markets its products under the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, President’s Choice Bank, no name, Farmer’s Market, T&T, Life Brand, and PC Optimum brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

About Above Food Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Above Food Ingredients Inc., a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods. The Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients segment engages in the provisioning of discrete genetics, origination, purchasing, grading, processing, and sale of regeneratively grown grain; and origination, purchase, and sale of bespoke ingredients products. The Consumer Packaged Goods segment formulates, manufactures, sells, distributes, and markets proprietary consumer product formulations in owned brands; and focuses on manufacturing and distribution for private-labeled retail owned brands. Above Food Ingredients Inc. is based in Regina, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.