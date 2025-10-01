Analyzing CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) and Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) and CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Banco Do Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Banco Do Brasil alerts:

Dividends

Banco Do Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Do Brasil pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Banco Do Brasil has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaixaBank has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Do Brasil and CaixaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Do Brasil 4.99% 15.84% 1.21% CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Do Brasil and CaixaBank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Do Brasil $55.92 billion 0.43 $6.57 billion $0.49 8.65 CaixaBank $24.18 billion 3.06 $6.26 billion N/A N/A

Banco Do Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than CaixaBank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Do Brasil and CaixaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Do Brasil 0 2 1 0 2.33 CaixaBank 1 4 1 0 2.00

Summary

Banco Do Brasil beats CaixaBank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Do Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About CaixaBank

(Get Free Report)

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. It has branches and ATMs in Spain; and branches and ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Do Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Do Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.