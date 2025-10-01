Analysts Set SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL) Target Price at $25.48

Shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.5750.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised SailPoint to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SailPoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL opened at $22.08 on Friday. SailPoint has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

