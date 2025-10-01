Analysts Set Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL) Target Price at $55.13

Shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RALGet Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.1250.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Melius Research raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralliant in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Ralliant Price Performance

RAL stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Ralliant has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57.

Ralliant (NYSE:RALGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $503.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th.

About Ralliant

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

