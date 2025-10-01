Analysts Set Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) PT at $14.50

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 82.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at $109,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.3% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter valued at $2,509,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 27.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLA opened at $10.80 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

