Analysts Set Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) PT at $14.50

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.
ORLA opened at $10.80 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.04 and a beta of 0.35.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
